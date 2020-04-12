It's gym, but not as you know it: How people are keeping fit in lockdown

TRAIN YOUR BRAIN: PAULA STEPHANIE ANDROPOULOS

I have to own that I'm constitutionally stationary. I always have been. I didn't even crawl as an infant, I just dragged myself around, half-sitting, presumably only when the impetus was great enough. Naturally, then, my parents are exercise fiends.

My mother is a runner (of marathon proportions); my father cycles in what looks to me like a wrestler's leotard, and takes special relish in lifting heavy things. In short, the lockdown affects them in a way that it does not me. They repine without regular intervals of enervating activity. I don't.

I'm worried about staying fit, in a manner of speaking, though. I may not be worried about losing muscle tone, per se, but three or four hours of The Sims, played in unbroken succession without so much as a concession to reality, cannot be altogether good for my brain. And I worry about my brain, I do. She was expensive.