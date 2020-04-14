Health & Sex

Loss of smell and taste could be early warning signs of Covid-19: study

14 April 2020 - 15:25 By AFP Relaxnews
Patients reporting a loss of taste or smell are more likely to have contracted COVID-19 than other infections, according to new research.
Patients reporting a loss of taste or smell are more likely to have contracted COVID-19 than other infections, according to new research.
Image: 123RF/ocusfocus

After reports that those infected with Covid-19 have experienced a loss of taste and smell, new US research has found evidence that individuals who lose these two senses are 10 times more likely to be infected with the virus.

Carried out by researchers at UC San Diego Health, the new study looked at survey responses from 262 patients reporting flu-like symptoms, 59 of whom had tested positive for Covid-19 and 203 who had tested negative.

Many of those who report a loss of smell and taste also said that the loss was profound, not mild

The findings, published in the journal International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology, showed that of the Covid-19-positive patients, 68% reported a loss of smell and 71% reported a loss of taste. That's compared to 16% and 17% of patients who had tested negative.

Moreover, many of those who report a loss of smell and taste also said that the loss was profound, not mild. However, the good news is that most patients regained the two senses usually within two to four weeks.

“Based on our study, if you have smell and taste loss, you are more than 10 times more likely to have Covid-19 infection than other causes of infection,” said study author Dr Carol Yan.

“The most common first sign of a Covid-19 infection remains fever, but fatigue and loss of smell and taste follow as other very common initial symptoms.

“We know Covid-19 is an extremely contagious virus. This study supports the need to be aware of smell and taste loss as early signs of Covid-19.”

Yan added: “It is our hope that with these findings other institutions will follow suit and not only list smell and taste loss as a symptom of Covid-19, but use it as a screening measure for the virus across the world.”

Other known symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, fatigue, cough and difficulty breathing.

The researchers also noted that interestingly, they found that experiencing a sore throat was associated with testing negative for the disease.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Covid-19 symptoms: what's the difference between a dry and a wet cough?

Along with fever and tiredness, a dry cough is one of the most common coronavirus symptoms. Here's how to tell if you have one
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

To mask up or not to mask up? It's no longer a debate in SA

The mass wearing of face masks may assist in curbing the spread of Covid-19, but it'll only work if done correctly
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Struggling to fall asleep during lockdown due to stress? Try these tips

You might find yourself struggling to sleep during the Covid-19 outbreak, as stress, uncertainty and changes in our usual routine make it more ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Booze rules: all bets are off in lockdown Lifestyle
  2. Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step Health & Sex
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Social distancing is the law (and my dream come true) Lifestyle
  4. UNITED APART | Role playing, baking & more in our Apr 12 lockdown highlights ... Lifestyle
  5. Stream more than movies and series on Showmax during lockdown Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation