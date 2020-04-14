Loss of smell and taste could be early warning signs of Covid-19: study

The findings, published in the journal International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology, showed that of the Covid-19-positive patients, 68% reported a loss of smell and 71% reported a loss of taste. That's compared to 16% and 17% of patients who had tested negative.

Moreover, many of those who report a loss of smell and taste also said that the loss was profound, not mild. However, the good news is that most patients regained the two senses usually within two to four weeks.

“Based on our study, if you have smell and taste loss, you are more than 10 times more likely to have Covid-19 infection than other causes of infection,” said study author Dr Carol Yan.

“The most common first sign of a Covid-19 infection remains fever, but fatigue and loss of smell and taste follow as other very common initial symptoms.