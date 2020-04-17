Doctors 'delay' use of ventilators over fears they may harm some Covid-19 patients

It's also impossible to know for sure whether the patients placed on ventilators would have died anyway because of the severity of their conditions.

But a growing number of doctors have said that Covid-19 patients appear to fade rapidly when they are put on ventilators and tubes are placed down their windpipes.

In recent weeks, American hospitals have started doing what they can to delay having to use the breathing machines — which the federal government ordered 130,000 of, fearing a shortage.

The first warning signs came from Italy, where the vast majority of patients placed on artificial breathing died.

The statistics are also bad in the United Kingdom and in New York, where 80 percent of intubated patients die, according to the state's governor, often after spending a week or two in intensive care in which they are placed in an artificial coma and their muscles atrophy.

At the start of the pandemic, patients who were completely out of breath were treated under well established protocols for a severe lung condition called Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

This condition, which prevents the lungs from taking in enough oxygen to pass on to other organs, can be triggered by infection, such as pneumonia, or by physical injury.

It's very dangerous, with studies placing the overall fatality rate at around 40 percent.

The standard procedure for these patients is to intubate relatively early, and this is how Covid-19 patients have generally been treated.