Zozibini Tunzi on lockdown: 'Now is the time to show kindness'

17 April 2020 - 14:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been practising self-isolation and social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“We don't stop taking up spaces just because we are socially distancing.”

These are the words of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who is changing the world under the beauty pageant banner while quarantined in her New York apartment.

In an interview with SABC, Tunzi said now was the time for people to unite and show kindness to each other.

“Now is that time to show that kindness, to show that selflessness, you know, just stop thinking about ourselves and putting other people before us, sometimes because as much as you want to go out and see people, stay at home.”

While Tunzi acknowledged the difficulties of the unprecedented times, she encouraged South Africans to support the lockdown regulations and treat each other with compassion.

She also called for people to continue “keeping each other company” virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak and not to take the virus lightly.

“Think about the people, be selfless enough to know that you’re not alone in the world, people are struggling, so let’s work together in trying to help each other and just to save the world at this point, by just being home, by sharing that kindness, sharing those stories and by giving where we can,” said Tunzi.

#UniverseUnited: Zozi Tunzi calls for everyone to 'keep each other company' virtually

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is one of many celebs who is practising social distancing in order to do her part to help flatten the curve during the ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Last month, Tunzi called for fans on Instagram to share how they've been keeping themselves “distracted and entertained” during the outbreak by posting using the hashtag #UniverseUnited.

“What have you been doing to keep sane in this trying time, what motivates you, what are you doing on your day-to-day while you are socially distancing?” she asked.

