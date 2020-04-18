WATCH | Laugh and learn: Suzelle DIY shares three ways to make a face mask

South Africans looking for creative ideas on how to make their own face masks are in for a treat: DIY guru Suzelle has released a fun new video tutorial showing you three easy ways to do just that.

The hilarious handy woman explains on YouTube that she had been inundated with e-mail requests for this sort of video, and then a well-known politician called.

"Hi Cyril [Ramaphosa]," Suzelle enthuses as she relays the conversation she had with the president.

"Jokes. It wasn't Cyril. It was Alan Winde. He's the premier of the Western Cape."

After getting Covid-19 safety tips from Winde and his adviser, Nick Clelland, a stern Suzelle issues a warning to her fans: "First things first people. A mask is not an excuse to disregard any of the other rules. Wash your hands. Second to that, do not touch your face."