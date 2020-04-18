WATCH | Laugh and learn: Suzelle DIY shares three ways to make a face mask
South Africans looking for creative ideas on how to make their own face masks are in for a treat: DIY guru Suzelle has released a fun new video tutorial showing you three easy ways to do just that.
The hilarious handy woman explains on YouTube that she had been inundated with e-mail requests for this sort of video, and then a well-known politician called.
"Hi Cyril [Ramaphosa]," Suzelle enthuses as she relays the conversation she had with the president.
"Jokes. It wasn't Cyril. It was Alan Winde. He's the premier of the Western Cape."
After getting Covid-19 safety tips from Winde and his adviser, Nick Clelland, a stern Suzelle issues a warning to her fans: "First things first people. A mask is not an excuse to disregard any of the other rules. Wash your hands. Second to that, do not touch your face."
She then gets down to business, demonstrating different ways to make a DIY face mask, step-by-step.
There's a no-sew mask fashioned by folding a bandana, and an upcycled mask that requires very little stitching — it is made from the cuff of a pair of old jeans and shoelaces. You'll need to be fairly confident with a needle and thread to attempt the third mask, which is made by pleating fabric.
Ever-generous, Suzelle then shows viewers how to make their own plastic face visor "for an extra layer of protection" by using an empty two-litre cold drink bottle.
Suzelle's video has garnered thousands of views on YouTube, with people taking to the platform to thank her for sharing it.