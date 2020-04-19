Five apps and sites that'll help you achieve your #FitnessGoals from home
19 April 2020 - 00:00
Gyms are closed and the beginnings of a summer body that you hoped would kick in are slowly fading. Don't give up on your goals, stay active — even at home — with these fitness apps, Instagram accounts and websites to follow:
1. YOGA WITH ADRIENNE..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.