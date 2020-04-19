How to mix up three immune-boosting beverages

Put your body into fighting mode with these simple-to-make sips

1. LEMON WATER



Not only is this a simple immune booster but adding fresh lemon, with the rind still on, to warm water also helps alkalinise the body. Having the body in an alkaline state is crucial to maintaining balance in the body's functions. When the body is more acidic, the immune system becomes compromised and an easy target for bacteria and diseases that cannot thrive in an alkaline state...