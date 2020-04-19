Health & Sex

How to mix up three immune-boosting beverages

Put your body into fighting mode with these simple-to-make sips

19 April 2020 - 00:00 By Nokubonga Thusi

1. LEMON WATER

Not only is this a simple immune booster but adding fresh lemon, with the rind still on, to warm water also helps alkalinise the body. Having the body in an alkaline state is crucial to maintaining balance in the body's functions. When the body is more acidic, the immune system becomes compromised and an easy target for bacteria and diseases that cannot thrive in an alkaline state...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  2. The lion sleeps ... undisturbed by traffic on a warm tar road in Kruger Travel
  3. Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step Health & Sex
  4. RECIPE | Limoncello cooler Food
  5. Mix it up: how to stretch out those last few bottles of wine during lockdown Food

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need