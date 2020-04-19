Health & Sex

Relationships

Singles look to online dating to turn their isolationship into a relationship

Lockdown has left us with no choice but to hunt for love in a virtual world. Nia Magoulianiti-McGregor explores the pros and cons

19 April 2020 - 00:03 By Nia Magoulianiti-McGregor

If you said: "It's a jungle out there", most singles, until recently, would nod and agree. Sure, sometimes its laws were confusing. Distinguishing a hyena prowling for a quick kill from a wolf who mates for life wasn't for amateurs and hardly anybody always knew who was the hunted and who the hunter.

But now that we're in a zoo with us singles languishing in our solitary cages waiting for our weekly Woolies delivery, many have decided not to take this new lay of the land lying down. Because even as we contemplate doomsday, singles are relentlessly optimistic about turning their Isolationship into a Situationship. And who knows, after "this" is all over, even a Relationship...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  2. The lion sleeps ... undisturbed by traffic on a warm tar road in Kruger Travel
  3. Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step Health & Sex
  4. RECIPE | Limoncello cooler Food
  5. Mix it up: how to stretch out those last few bottles of wine during lockdown Food

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need