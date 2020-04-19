Relationships

Singles look to online dating to turn their isolationship into a relationship

Lockdown has left us with no choice but to hunt for love in a virtual world. Nia Magoulianiti-McGregor explores the pros and cons

If you said: "It's a jungle out there", most singles, until recently, would nod and agree. Sure, sometimes its laws were confusing. Distinguishing a hyena prowling for a quick kill from a wolf who mates for life wasn't for amateurs and hardly anybody always knew who was the hunted and who the hunter.



But now that we're in a zoo with us singles languishing in our solitary cages waiting for our weekly Woolies delivery, many have decided not to take this new lay of the land lying down. Because even as we contemplate doomsday, singles are relentlessly optimistic about turning their Isolationship into a Situationship. And who knows, after "this" is all over, even a Relationship...