Are Covid-19 survivors immune to reinfection? Experts weigh in

"Our immune systems remember, which normally prevents you from being infected by the same virus later on."

For some viral diseases such a measles, overcoming the sickness confers immunity for life.

But for RNA-based viruses such as Sars-Cov-2 — the scientific name for the bug that causes the Covid-19 disease — it takes about three weeks to build up a sufficient quantity of antibodies, and even then they may provide protection for only a few months, Vivier told AFP.

At least that is the theory. In reality, the new coronavirus has thrown up one surprise after another, to the point where virologists and epidemiologists are sure of very little.

"We do not have the answers to that — it's an unknown," Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation's Emergencies Programme said in a press conference this week when asked how long a recovered Covid-19 patient would have immunity.

"We would expect that to be a reasonable period of protection, but it is very difficult to say with a new virus — we can only extrapolate from other coronaviruses, and even that data is quite limited."

For SARS, which killed about 800 people across the world in 2002 and 2003, recovered patients remained protected "for about three years, on average," Francois Balloux director of the Genetics Institute at University College London, told AFP.

"One can certainly get reinfected, but after how much time? We'll only know retroactively."

FALSE NEGATIVES

A recent study from China that has not gone through peer review reported on rhesus monkeys that recovered from Sars-Cov-2 and did not get reinfected when exposed once again to the virus.

"But that doesn't really reveal anything," said Pasteur Institute researcher Frederic Tangy, noting that the experiment unfolded over only a month.

Indeed, several cases from South Korea — one of the first countries hit by the new coronavirus — found that patients who recovered from Covid-19 later tested positive for the virus.