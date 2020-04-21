Diarrhoea, nausea may also be symptoms of Covid-19: new study

The researchers found that 94.8 percent of patients had a cough, 76.7 percent had a fever, 58 percent experienced shortness of breath and 52.2 percent had muscle aches.

However, in addition to these classic symptoms associated with Covid-19, 31.9 percent of the patients also reported gastrointestinal symptoms, with the majority of these patients describing the symptoms as mild. In addition, 22 percent experienced loss of appetite, 22 percent had nausea and vomiting, and 12 percent had diarrhea.

"Covid-19 is probably not just respiratory symptoms like a cough," said co-lead author Dr. Alexander Podboy, "A third of the patients we studied had gastrointestinal symptoms. It's possible we may be missing a significant portion of patients sick with the coronavirus due to our current testing strategies focusing on respiratory symptoms alone."

"We also noticed that 40 percent of patients had elevated levels of an abnormal liver enzyme, and that those with high levels required more hospitalisation," co-lead author Dr. George Cholankeril said.

The study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, is one of the earliest to investigate US patients with the coronavirus, and while researchers note that their data is taken from an early stage in the current pandemic, and just from one single institution, they add that the findings do suggest that those exposed to the coronavirus and who are experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms should also be tested.