Health
WATCH | How to do a perfect push-up, according to these celeb trainers
Kayla Itsines, Anna Kaiser and Harley Pasternak have posted their techniques on Instagram
If you're setting yourself some workout challenges during the current Covid-19 lockdowns, then mastering the perfect push-up will really help up your fitness game. If you're not sure where to start though without the help of a workout class or gym trainer, then Kayla Itsines, Anna Kaiser and Harley Pasternak have posted some of their advice on Instagram.
KAYLA ITSINES
After showing her 12.4 million followers in a previous video how to work up to doing a full push-up on the toes, Kayla Itsines has now posted advice on her popular Instagram page on how to perfect the technique.
Entitled "Mastering the Push-Up," the new video features Kayla showing her fans how not to do a push-up and the variety of classic mistakes people can make, including letting their hips and core sag, holding their butt too high, flaring the elbows, and putting the arms too far in front of the body. She also gives pointers on how to correct these mistakes and get the perfect alignment for your body.
View this post on Instagram
MASTERING THE PUSH-UP #BBGathome #SWEATathome I recently posted a video showing you how-to progress to being able to complete a push-up on your toes. When mastering your push-ups, learning correct form is so important to help avoid injury and really get the most out of the exercise. Here are a few examples of classic push-up mistakes...keep watching for my tips to correct them! ❌Sagging through hips and core ❌Butt too high ❌Elbows flared ❌Reduced range of motion caused by hinging at the hips ❌Arms to far in front of body ❌Reduced range of motion and chest sagging www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGatHome #BBG #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #BBG2020 #BBGcommunity #pushup
ANNA KAISER
Just before the world started to lock down, Shakira's trainer Anna Kaiser posted a video demonstrating how to do her famous cobra push-up, a perfect at-home exercise as it can be done anywhere — all you need is a wall. Anna says Shakira loves it to work her arms, and it will also improve your mid-thoracic strength and posture, which is great if you're slumped over your desk working from home at the moment.
View this post on Instagram
THE COBRA PUSH-UP You’ve heard about it on @extratv and @holausa ... this is my famous cobra push-up that you can do literally anywhere!! 💪🏻💪🏻 This is one of the most effective arm exercises to target all those hard to reach areas while ALSO improving your posture and mid-thoracic strength! It’s @shakira ‘s go to move for beautiful, cut arms and my Valentine’s gift to YOU!! 💝 Try it before you head out tonight!! 💁🏼♀️ 👉🏻 Make sure to move your whole body as a unit (like you would in a push up) so that you use your body weight as resistance. The farther away you step from the wall/mirror, the harder it gets! 👉🏻 Keep your forearms parallel as you straighten and bend, with the soft part of your elbow facing UP. 👉🏻Keep your shoulders DOWN, especially as it gets harder!! 💥💥Try 15 reps, then step back 2” and repeat! . . #happyvalentinesday #selflove #getkaisered #justgotkaisered #fitness #dance #motivation #alwaysdancing #nycsweat #bigapple #ig_nycity #newyorknewyork #findyourstrong #fitfam #fitspo #iwill #betterforit #iamwellandgood #wellpreneur #inspiredwomen #soulpreneur #selfempowerment #spiritualbadass #badassery #shakira #bossbabetribe #buildingbossladies #womeninbiz #bosswoman
To get it right, Anna says you have to "move your whole body as a unit (like you would in a push-up) so that you use your body weight as resistance." You also have to keep your forearms parallel as you straighten and bend, keep the soft part of your elbow facing up, and keep your shoulders down. If you want to make it more challenging, then step further away from the wall.
HARLEY PASTERNAK
If you want to try an even more challenging version of a push-up, then head to Harley Pasternak's Instagram page to watch the trainer do a series of push-ups and twist planks, alternating from one movement to the other.
View this post on Instagram
For those of you who didn’t see my post yesterday, every day I’ll be posting 2 simple exercises. Today’s #2fer workout is Push-ups and twist planks. You will do a nonstop circuit of these two movements alternating from one to the other. Beginners try for three sets of 10 repetitions, intermediate try for 4-5 sets of 15 repetitions, and advanced try for 6 to 7 sets of 20 repetitions.
Harley, who has trained the likes of Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, says when doing the push-up, have your hands directly under your shoulders and leave a narrow space between your feet. To do a less challenging version, you can put your knees on the floor, but whichever version, move your knees, nipples, and nose all to the ground at the same time.
From the push-up position, you can then do the twist plank by moving your right knee to your left elbow and rotating, then your left knee to your right elbow and rotating. The more experienced you are, the more repetitions you should do says Harley.