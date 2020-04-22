WATCH | How to do a perfect push-up, according to these celeb trainers

If you're setting yourself some workout challenges during the current Covid-19 lockdowns, then mastering the perfect push-up will really help up your fitness game. If you're not sure where to start though without the help of a workout class or gym trainer, then Kayla Itsines, Anna Kaiser and Harley Pasternak have posted some of their advice on Instagram.

KAYLA ITSINES

After showing her 12.4 million followers in a previous video how to work up to doing a full push-up on the toes, Kayla Itsines has now posted advice on her popular Instagram page on how to perfect the technique.

Entitled "Mastering the Push-Up," the new video features Kayla showing her fans how not to do a push-up and the variety of classic mistakes people can make, including letting their hips and core sag, holding their butt too high, flaring the elbows, and putting the arms too far in front of the body. She also gives pointers on how to correct these mistakes and get the perfect alignment for your body.