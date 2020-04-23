Six expert tips to make your DIY face mask as effective as possible

While there have been some confusing and even contradictory messages from politicians and experts around the world about wearing face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's stance on the matter is clear.

"Wearing masks is important," he said in a TimesLIVE article. "We want to recommend widespread use of masks. We are recommending that people can use cloth masks, just make sure there’s a three-layer kind of thing."

He asked people to reserve the specialised medical masks "for those who are dealing with intense infections in hospitals".

If you are planning to make your own DIY face mask, here are some expert pointers to help make it as effective as possible:

1. CHOOSE THE RIGHT FABRIC

Although people have been using whatever they have on hand to make masks, Dr Gregory Poland, a Covid-19 expert at the Mayo Clinic in the US, points out that there has been some research done on the effectiveness of different types of fabric.