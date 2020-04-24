Drinking during pregnancy could increase your child's risk of depression

New UK research has found that children born to mothers who drink while pregnant may have a higher risk of developing depression as teenagers.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Bristol, the new study looked at data from 14,541 pregnant mothers who had taken part in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC), a long-term study which has followed pregnant mothers, their partners and their children since the 1990s.

Of the participants, 4,191 mothers had consumed alcohol between 18 and 32 weeks of their pregnancy. The researchers also had access to data on women's partners' drinking habits, as well as the rate of depression among the children at age 18.

The findings, published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, showed that children whose mothers had drank alcohol while 18 weeks pregnant may have up to a 17 percent higher risk of depression at age 18, compared to children whose mothers who did not drink alcohol.