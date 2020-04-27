Health & Sex

Jackson Mthembu's #vibrators slip-up has social media in stitches

27 April 2020 - 14:45 By Toni Jaye Singer
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has apologised for his on-air Freudian slip.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has apologised for his on-air Freudian slip.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

You'd swear our local politicians were on a secret mission to cheer us all up while we're housebound.

First President Cyril Ramaphosa accidentally donned his face mask like a Ninja Turtle during a live TV broadcast, now minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has made a Freudian slip that has social media in stitches.

During an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, the minister mistakenly said “vibrators” instead of “ventilators” while explaining what equipment hospitals will need in preparation for the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mthembu has since apologised for his on-air gaffe. We get it, the two words are so similar that it's an easy mistake to make. It's one that many people have found amusing nevertheless, which is why #vibrators has shot onto the Twitter trends list.

Here are some of the reactions thus far:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cue the #MaskChallenge! President's mask slip-up has social media in stitches

As always President Cyril Ramaphosa was eloquent and oh so dignified as he delivered his update on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA — right ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

WATCH | LOL! Ramaphosa on face mask mishap - 'I'll teach you how to wear it'

The president clearly knows what people say on social media.
Politics
3 days ago

14 funny memes about life in lockdown only fashionistas will get

These hilarious — and sometimes shady — fashion memes are sure to make you feel as cheerful as a colourful Jacquemus collection
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 12 brilliant movies to watch online tonight on Showmax and DStv Now Lifestyle
  2. Want to make beer but don't have yeast? It's possible — here's how Food
  3. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  4. IN PICS | Here's what some of Jozi's busiest roads look like in lockdown Lifestyle
  5. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy