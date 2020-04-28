Health & Sex

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 33: Join us for a fun, free online yoga class

Our sister publication, 'Wanted', has teamed up with popular yoga instructor, Melanie Castleman, to host a live-streamed workout session

28 April 2020 - 08:00 By Staff reporter
Yoga instructor Melanie Castleman (pictured) is hosting a free online yoga session with 'Wanted' on Tuesday, April 28 at 4.30pm.
Image: Elsa Young/Melanie Castleman Yoga

Yoga is a fantastic way to fight stress and stay fit during lockdown.

Whether you've never unrolled a yoga mat in your life, or are a practised yogi bored of doing poses all alone in your living room, joining a live-streamed yoga class is a great way to feel connected with the world while housebound.

That's why our sister publication, Wanted, Business Day's award-winning luxury lifestyle magazine, has teamed up with esteemed yoga instructor Melanie Castleman to host an online yoga session today (April 28).

Castleman has gained a dedicated following, both locally and abroad, thanks to her unique and inspirational instructing style. Though she takes a lighthearted approach to sharing her passion for yoga, her creative classes focus on building physical, spiritual and mental strength.

Sound good? All you've got to do to join in the fun is register for the class here — it's FREE!

Then head on over to the Arena Events website this afternoon to take part (you'll be sent the link via e-mail after you register); the class kicks off at 4.30pm.

• From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.

