Snuggle up if you want to build a stronger relationship during lockdown

We might all be social distancing at the moment, but new US research has found that snuggling up to your partner during lockdown could help build a stronger relationship.

Carried out by researchers from Binghamton University, State University of New York, the new study looked at 184 heterosexual married couples over the age of 18 and interviewed each person separately.

The participants were asked how often they experienced non-sexual intimate touch or everyday affection in their relationship, such as hugging, holding hands or cuddling.

Subjects were also asked about their relationship satisfaction and their attachment style, which describes the bonds we have with others. For example, avoidant individuals prefer more distance, while anxious individuals want more closeness with their partner. Each person's style develops in childhood, but can change over time and vary with the individual in question.