Combine these fabrics if you want to make effective DIY face masks: study

A new US study has found that if you're masking face masks at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, then using a combination of two different fabrics and ensuring a good fit could offer the most effective protection.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory, the new study set out to investigate which fabrics are best for filtering the tiny respiratory droplets that are released when a person coughs, sneezes, speaks or breathes and which are said to spread Covid-19.

The researchers looked at a variety of everyday fabrics easily found around the house including cotton, silk, flannel and polyester-spandex chiffon, which is a sheer, synthetic fabric often used for items such as evening gowns.