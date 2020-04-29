LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 34: Caption these whimsical illustrations

Roald Dahl's delightful (and often deliciously macabre) children's books. Dr Seuss' jocular tongue-twisters. MAD magazine's Alfred E Neuman and additional satirical figures. The (mis)adventures of Alex D'Angelo's surly and chain-smoking Kalk Bay cave-dwelling witch Sannie Langtand, her baboon Boggom and decrepit dragon Slangkop.

The respective authors' writing adroitness aside, these books and cartoons have enthralled readers for years thanks to one seemingly simple, yet major, reason: the illustrations.

Often the artwork is as memorable as the text.

Fortunately we have a solution for those of us who aspire to create something similar yet are less adept with a paintbrush and more on-point with puns.

Yebo, we're putting a Saffa spin to the New Yorker's call for readers to submit captions for their perennially popular cartoons by asking you to caption these whimsical illustrations by Piet Grobler.