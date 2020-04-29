Health & Sex

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 34: Caption these whimsical illustrations

Tap into your inner cartoonist by coming up with witty captions for fantastically comical artworks by Piet Grobler

29 April 2020 - 00:00 By Mila de Villiers
Can you think of a witty caption to go with this quirky illustration?
Can you think of a witty caption to go with this quirky illustration?
Image: Piet Grobler

Roald Dahl's delightful (and often deliciously macabre) children's books. Dr Seuss' jocular tongue-twisters. MAD magazine's Alfred E Neuman and additional satirical figures. The (mis)adventures of Alex D'Angelo's surly and chain-smoking Kalk Bay cave-dwelling witch Sannie Langtand, her baboon Boggom and decrepit dragon Slangkop.

The respective authors' writing adroitness aside, these books and cartoons have enthralled readers for years thanks to one seemingly simple, yet major, reason: the illustrations.

Often the artwork is as memorable as the text. 

Fortunately we have a solution for those of us who aspire to create something similar yet are less adept with a paintbrush and more on-point with puns.

Yebo, we're putting a Saffa spin to the New Yorker's call for readers to submit captions for their perennially popular cartoons by asking you to caption these whimsical illustrations by Piet Grobler.

Grobler is a regular Sunday Times contributor who has been dreaming up fantastic ways to illustrate our quirky column about travellers' tales, Accidental Tourist, for years. He's also the man behind the artwork for the Sannie Langtand series.

Tap into your inner cartoonist and amuse yourself  during the following few weeks of lockdown (ow we all yearn for level three) by adding a witty/amusing/tongue-in-cheek caption to Grobler's comical creations.

The fine art is finish and klaar. All that is missing is your authorial finesse.

On your marks, get set, caption!

.
.
Image: Piet Grobler
.
.
Image: Piet Grobler
.
.
Image: Piet Grobler
.
.
Image: Piet Grobler

We trust you will come up with some winners. 

.
.
Image: Piet Grobler
.
.
Image: Piet Grobler
.
.
Image: Piet Grobler
.
.
Image: Piet Grobler
.
.
Image: Piet Grobler

• From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.

