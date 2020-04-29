US department shares details of controversial 'sunlight destroys coronavirus' study

America's department of homeland security (DHS) revealed new technical details regarding its highly anticipated study into how ultraviolet radiation destroys the coronavirus on Tuesday, saying that its experiment had accurately mimicked natural sunlight.

A summary of the research was presented last week at the White House, with some scientists calling for caution until a more comprehensive report was made public.

US President Donald Trump raised eyebrows last week when he used his daily live national press briefing to ask whether light could become a medical treatment.

“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” he said. “Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.”

Trump went on to suggest that people inject disinfectants into themselves to cure the virus, an idea that health experts quickly shot down.