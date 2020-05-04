Health & Sex

Lacy bra-cup face masks are the new trend in Japan

04 May 2020 - 06:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Japanese company Atsumi Fashion's lacy bra-cup face masks are selling fast.
Image: Twitter/Atsumi Fashion

Wear a mask — but make it fashionable!

Creatives in Japan are coming up with innovative ways to stay stylish during the Covid-19 pandemic. One such way is through face masks.

According to a Mashable report, Japanese company Atsumi Fashion started making lacy bra-cup face masks and they sold out almost instantly.

The Toyama-based company specialises in women’s underwear and initially made the lacy bra-cup face mask as a joke.

However, it turned out that Japanese citizens loved the masks so much that the company decided to start creating more designs.

The lace bra face masks retail at 1,490 yen (about R252.70). The company plans to make 1,000 masks for the city and will distribute some to health care workers and schools, the Japanese Times reported.

In SA, from Friday, citizens will have to wear face masks when lockdown restrictions ease to level 4.

The government has requested that members of the public stop using surgical masks and opt instead for cloth face masks.

“Wearing masks is important. We want to recommend the widespread use of masks. We are recommending that people use cloth masks. Just make sure there's a three-layer kind of thing,” said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

