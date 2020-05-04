Lacy bra-cup face masks are the new trend in Japan
Wear a mask — but make it fashionable!
Creatives in Japan are coming up with innovative ways to stay stylish during the Covid-19 pandemic. One such way is through face masks.
According to a Mashable report, Japanese company Atsumi Fashion started making lacy bra-cup face masks and they sold out almost instantly.
The Toyama-based company specialises in women’s underwear and initially made the lacy bra-cup face mask as a joke.
However, it turned out that Japanese citizens loved the masks so much that the company decided to start creating more designs.
The lace bra face masks retail at 1,490 yen (about R252.70). The company plans to make 1,000 masks for the city and will distribute some to health care workers and schools, the Japanese Times reported.
ちなみにテラスハウスでご存知の近藤あやさんが、弊社の取り組みについて、足を運んで頂き、取材して頂きました。— Atsumi Fashion (@AtsumiFashion) March 28, 2020
この本気を出したマスクは、近藤さんにプレゼントしました！@DiamondAya
また、いち早くマスク作りに賛同頂いたAll For Meさんの資材を、一部無償提供頂いてます。感謝@allforme_jp pic.twitter.com/XYBs2V4H4l
富山の皆さん…！これまで以上に、手洗い！うがい！除菌！マスク！徹底しようね‼️🔥みんなで乗り越えよ‼️🏔 pic.twitter.com/j4auxfQfha— 近藤あや 🌎🚶♀️✨ (@DiamondAya) March 30, 2020
In SA, from Friday, citizens will have to wear face masks when lockdown restrictions ease to level 4.
The government has requested that members of the public stop using surgical masks and opt instead for cloth face masks.
“Wearing masks is important. We want to recommend the widespread use of masks. We are recommending that people use cloth masks. Just make sure there's a three-layer kind of thing,” said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.