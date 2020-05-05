Are you a heavy drinker? Binge drinking may increase risk of stroke, other heart diseases

New European research has found that a higher alcohol intake is linked to an increased risk of stroke and peripheral artery disease (PAD), which is when the arteries narrow, reducing blood flow to certain parts of the body.

Carried out by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, the new study used data gathered from the UK Biobank study, a large-scale research project which includes genomic information on more than half a million UK residents.

The researchers used this genetic data to investigate the link between alcohol consumption and the risk of certain cardiovascular diseases using a method called Mendelian randomisation, which involves studying genetic variants to see whether certain factors are associated with a higher or lower risk of disease.

As it gives more reliable results than using self-reported data, which can be prone to errors, any associations found are more likely to suggest a direct causal relationship.