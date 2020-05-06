Sexual misconduct in the workplace: 'Scandal's' Natasha Sutherland writes

Of course, if the pickup line had included "if you put your hand in my pocket you may find a rocket and a promotion" then that context would change things completely and cheesy-pick-up-line person would be, without doubt, a douchebag that needs to face human resources interrogation and legal proceedings.

However, most scenarios are not as clear cut. They contain 50 shades of grey areas when it comes to boundaries, context, and an agreement on what is appropriate or not — an agreement that reaches into a bog of social, gender, cultural, and behavioural layers. The waters are murky.

Is flirting illegal? Are compliments a sin? Are all men predators? Are all women "cry wolf divas"? If a man says you’re hot is that offensive? (Does it depend on the man?) If a woman wears red lipstick to work is that salacious? (Does it depend on the woman?) Do we have to start wearing chastity belts to work? I mean, we’re already wearing masks.

Now, some may be angry with me and my "playful" approach to this very serious topic. So perhaps it’s time for me to place my disclaimer here. I think very possibly, you can add me to the #MeToo list. I’ll set the scene (cue music and flashback sequence).

I was a young noob starting out in the television and film industry and freshly cast in a role. A person in a senior position put me in a vulnerable spot as an actress, and all in the name of "it would be best for the scene". An instruction that was not cool with the rules with what I now know to be a very specific protocol on a production. I had to work with him again and he made his intentions more obvious from a personal point of view. I said "No". His response was a contemptuous string of words that implied that I was "a dumb blonde". Now this may very well be the case — I am a bit of an airhead and I am blonde.

I never made a fuss and I never told anyone, and I don’t know why. Though it did aggravate my suspicions that his initial work related instruction was a calculated move just to give him a jolly. No – his suggestions never came with an "or else you’ll never work in this town again" clause. Yes — because I had to carry on performing in that production and he was "a boss". I never felt safe for the rest of the shoot, and that, quite simply, is not ok, right? It’s not ok to not feel safe in the workplace — my blonde is not so dumb that it can’t figure that part out at least.

Is he guilty of sexual misconduct or was he just a “dude being a dude”? Am I being a snowflake or am I a ‘bombshell whistle blower’ with a lost opportunity? I’m relieved that this subject is now open for more discussion and recourse (Good Luck Layla) and that times are changing since that experience I had years and years ... and years ago (yes- I’ve been around for a while folks).

I don’t have all the other answers, except to say the following line, which I can’t take credit for since I heard its wisdom on a reality TV show — ‘Lives can be destroyed if you are abused, and lives can be destroyed if you are falsely accused.’

This article was paid for by Ochre Moving Pictures.