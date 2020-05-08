'All you need is a mat': Doing yoga at least 3 times a week can help ease migraines

New research has found that combining yoga with migraine medication may be more effective for treating the headaches than medication alone.

Carried out by research at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, India, the new study looked at 114 people aged 18 to 50 who suffered from episodic migraine, which is defined as having zero to 14 headaches per month.

The participants were randomly split into two groups: medication-only or yoga plus medication. Both groups were given the appropriate migraine medications and advice about lifestyle changes they could make that could also help with the headaches, such as getting adequate sleep, eating regular meals and exercising.

In addition, those placed in the yoga group were also taught a one-hour yoga practice that included postures, breathing and relaxation exercises, which they did three days a week for a month while supervised by a yoga instructor. After the first month was over, they practiced alone at home five days a week over the next two months.