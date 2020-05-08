Jozi fashion house making a statement with face masks

Fashionable face masks are the latest trend to hit the world running.

Johannesburg fashion house, House of Eboka, is the latest to make more luxurious masks.

According to the fashion house, the masks which sport different designs and decorations were first made to help its employees stay protected while working.

However, after clients saw employees wearing the masks, House of Eboka said requests for them started pouring in.

“We wanted to first support our employees, and then we had to respond to client queries. Given the requirements for everyone to wear cloth masks when they go out, we had to do our bit to bring our skill and capacity to make a difference.” said Eboka.