Kids with a higher BMI may be at greater risk of heart disease, diabetes in later life

New European research has found that children with a higher BMI may have an increased risk of heart disease and diabetes in adulthood.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Bristol, the new study looked at more than 450,000 people taking part in UK Biobank — a large-scale study which includes genomic information on more than half a million UK residents — and data from over 700,000 individuals taken from four large-scale genetic studies.

The researchers used the genetic data and a technique called Mendelian randomisation to investigate whether there was a link between BMI in childhood and the risk of four different diseases later in life — coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes, breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Mendelian randomisation involves studying genetic variants to see whether certain factors are associated with a higher or lower risk of disease. As it gives more reliable results than using self-reported data, which can be prone to errors, any associations found are more likely to suggest a direct causal relationship.