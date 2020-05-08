Love French fries? Eating junk food may increase Crohn's disease risk

New US research has found that eating junk food could be linked to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which includes two types of conditions — ulcerative colitis and the perhaps better known Crohn's disease.

Carried out by researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University, the new study looked at data from 103,789 participants aged 18 to 85 who took part in the annual National Health Interview Survey in 2015.

The survey had assessed the participants' intake of 26 foods during the last month, from healthy foods such as brown rice and other whole grains, salad, vegetables and fruit to those considered to be unhealthy such as candy, soda, donuts and processed meat.

The findings, published in the journal PLOS One, showed that junk foods were commonly consumed by the participants with inflammatory bowel disease.

In particular, French fries, cheese and cookies were consumed by a large number of people with inflammatory bowel disease, more than the participants without the disease. Those with IBD were also more likely to drink lower amounts of 100 percent fruit juice. Consuming fries, sports and energy drinks and soda were also all significantly associated with the likelihood of having received a diagnosis of IBD.