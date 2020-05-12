7 tips to help you cope when the cigarette ban forces you to quit smoking

While quitting smoking during lockdown hasn’t necessarily been a willing choice for Mzansi's smokers, it’s a reality that many are having to come to grips with since the government's U-turn on allowing the sale of cigarettes in level 4.

If you find yourself in short supply, or have already run out of smokes completely, here are some practical tips from the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and the National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) to help you cope as you kick the habit:

1. Decide on a date to quit

Unfortunately the decision to quit has been made for you, thanks to the cigarette ban — but if you are to succeed, it’s a decision you will have to embrace. If you have a few cigarettes left, work out when you’ll smoke your last one and prepare yourself for the fight that lies ahead.

2. Get rid of all reminders of smoking

This includes lighters, ashtrays and empty cigarette boxes.

3. Change your routine to avoid triggers

Identify any triggers that make you want to smoke and come up with a plan to avoid them or replace them. For instance, if you always enjoy a cigarette with a cup of coffee, try switching to tea.