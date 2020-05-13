Women who consume sugary drinks daily may be at greater risk of a stroke

New US research has found that consuming one or more sugary drinks per day could increase a woman's risk of cardiovascular disease.

Carried out by researchers at the University of California San Diego, the new study looked at more than 106,000 women with an average age of 52 who were free of heart disease, stroke and diabetes when they enrolled in the study.

The women were asked to report on what and how many sugary drinks they consumed each day, defined in the study as caloric soft drinks, sweetened bottled waters or teas, and sugar-added fruit drinks, but not 100 percent fruit juices. The researchers used hospital records to determine who experienced a heart attack, stroke or surgery to open clogged arteries during the course of the study.

The findings, published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the American Heart Association, showed that the participants who drank the most sugar-sweetened beverage intake were younger, more likely to be current smokers and were also obese and less likely to eat healthy foods.