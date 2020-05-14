Amateur porn-makers ramp up production during the pandemic

Of course, the more content people stream, the more content websites need to produce, which is where Pornhub's amateur division of more than 150,000 verified models comes in.

When countries around the world told their citizens to board up their windows, stay inside and keep an eye out for the coronavirus boogie man, the professional porn industry followed suit and closed shop. That left a lovely little gap for Pornhub's amateurs to exploit.

These amateurs are regular folk who upload content to the site habitually. They charge punters to view some of their videos, while others are free-to-watch with the creators making cash from ad revenue.

According to Pornhub’s analytics department, daily uploads from these amateurs have spiked by more than 30% compared to an average period before the pandemic. And those of us who enjoy a little nudity after supper couldn't be more grateful because without this fresh content we'd be stuck watching reruns of Debbie Does Dallas.