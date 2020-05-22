Health & Sex

Health

Anxiety, depression: how Covid-19 may affect patients' mental health

A new study suggests that whereas most patients will not suffer immediate mental health effects, certain complications could emerge later

22 May 2020 - 08:48 By AFP Relaxnews
The results of the meta-analysis suggest that certain disorders such as anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder may persist for months or even years in patients severely affected by Covid-19.
The results of the meta-analysis suggest that certain disorders such as anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder may persist for months or even years in patients severely affected by Covid-19.
Image: Domoyega/iStock via AFP Relaxnews

In order to understand the long-term effects of severe Covid-19 infection, U.S. researchers have reviewed symptoms in people affected by other forms of coronavirus, notably SARS and MERS.

The meta-analysis of 65 peer reviewed studies and seven pre-prints on the observed psychiatric consequences of more than 3,550 severe infections with SARS (2002), MERS (2012) and Covid-19.

The study was limited to cases treated in hospital and therefore does not apply to patients who experienced milder symptoms or were asymptomatic.

The results of the analysis, published in The Lancet Psychiatry suggest that whereas most patients will not suffer immediate mental health effects, certain complications like depression, anxiety, fatigue, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) could emerge in the months and years that follow hospitalisation.

Two studies that systematically assessed common symptoms in a panel of 129 patients hospitalised with SARS and MERS noted various mental disorders such as confusion (28%), low mood (32%), anxiety (35%), impaired memory (34%) and insomnia (42%).

Twelve studies of patients with Covid-19 painted a similar picture with evidence of delirium in 26 out of 40 intensive-care patients, agitation in 40 out of 58 intensive-care patients, and altered consciousness in 17 out of 82 patients who subsequently died.

Six other studies of patients with SARS and MERS also found frequent reports of low mood (11%), insomnia (12%), anxiety (12%), irritability (13%), memory impairment (19%), fatigue (19%), and frequent recall of traumatic memories (30%) over a follow-up period ranging from 6 weeks to 39 months.

"While there is little evidence to suggest that common mental illnesses beyond short-term delirium are a feature of Covid-19 infection, clinicians should monitor for the possibility that common mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, fatigue, and PTSD could arise in the weeks and months following recovery from severe infection, as has been seen with SARS and MERS", points out Dr. Jonathan Rogers, a researcher from University College London, UK, and a co-author of the study. 

READ MORE:

Being quarantined during COVID-19 outbreak could leave you depressed

Research showed that quarantine can produce a wide range of psychological effects, including post-traumatic stress symptoms
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Lockdown anxiety? Comedian Nina Hastie and her shrink can help

Lockdown has left South Africans feeling anxious, uncertain and isolated. So comedian Nina Hastie is offering free online sessions with her and ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Broke and alone: Lockdown taking toll on breadwinner's mental health

This is the story of an IT support engineer who is trying to keep calm and adjust to the pandemic.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA hopeful withdraws from pageant after offensive tweets resurface Lifestyle
  2. Modelling agency drops Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee, U-turns on defending ... Lifestyle
  3. Chinese scientists believe new drug can stop Covid-19 pandemic 'without vaccine' Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Coconut Kelz mocks Bianca Schoombee: 'Racism is a side effect of white ... Lifestyle
  5. The rise and fall of Bianca Schoombee — how a dig into her past ended her Miss ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown