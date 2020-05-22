Anxiety, depression: how Covid-19 may affect patients' mental health

In order to understand the long-term effects of severe Covid-19 infection, U.S. researchers have reviewed symptoms in people affected by other forms of coronavirus, notably SARS and MERS.

The meta-analysis of 65 peer reviewed studies and seven pre-prints on the observed psychiatric consequences of more than 3,550 severe infections with SARS (2002), MERS (2012) and Covid-19.

The study was limited to cases treated in hospital and therefore does not apply to patients who experienced milder symptoms or were asymptomatic.

The results of the analysis, published in The Lancet Psychiatry suggest that whereas most patients will not suffer immediate mental health effects, certain complications like depression, anxiety, fatigue, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) could emerge in the months and years that follow hospitalisation.