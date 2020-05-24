Covid-19: Protecting your mental health is as important as washing your hands
Here's how to safeguard your sanity when every waking hour is saturated by news of a pandemic
24 May 2020 - 00:03
The minute-to-minute news updates are unquestionably useful, and it feels like one's civic duty to stay attuned to developments in the Covid-19 pandemic and the regional policies that pertain to it.
On one hand, it's irresponsible to disengage from the corona crisis for even a moment. On the other hand, our near-constant preoccupation with mortality rates, dire economic projections and risk-averse protocols is exacerbating the coronavirus's ruination, particularly of our psychological wellbeing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.