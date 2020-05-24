Health & Sex

Covid-19: Protecting your mental health is as important as washing your hands

Here's how to safeguard your sanity when every waking hour is saturated by news of a pandemic

24 May 2020 - 00:03 By Paula Andropoulos

The minute-to-minute news updates are unquestionably useful, and it feels like one's civic duty to stay attuned to developments in the Covid-19 pandemic and the regional policies that pertain to it.

On one hand, it's irresponsible to disengage from the corona crisis for even a moment. On the other hand, our near-constant preoccupation with mortality rates, dire economic projections and risk-averse protocols is exacerbating the coronavirus's ruination, particularly of our psychological wellbeing...

