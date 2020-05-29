New study finds vaping may increase the risk of oral disease, cancer

New US research has found that individuals who use e-cigarettes could be at risk of developing oral diseases in the future, which could range from gum disease to cancer.

Carried out by researchers at The Ohio State University, the new study looked at a group of 123 people with no signs of oral disease. The group included 25 smokers, 25 non-smokers, 20 e-cigarette users, 25 former tobacco smokers who used e-cigarettes and 28 people who smoked both tobacco cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

The team collected plaque samples taken from under the gums of the participants to analyse the bacteria in this part of the mouth; bacteria here is the last line of defense against disease as it is the least likely to be disrupted by environmental changes in the mouth, such as food, toothpaste and tobacco.

The researchers then carried out DNA deep sequencing of the bacteria's genomes to identify what types of microbes were living in participants' mouths and what their functions were.