Masks, visors and physical distancing do help limit spread of Covid-19: study

According to a new study published in The Lancet, masks, visors and other measures used to protect against Covid-19 effectively limit transmission of the virus.

Face masks, visors, and maintaining a distance of one or two metres between individuals... A meta-analysis commissioned by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and led by a team of researchers from McMaster University and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton (Canada) has evaluated the effectiveness of these methods in controlling the Covid-19 epidemic. The results were published this week in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet.

The study reviewed data on three coronaviruses (SARS 2002, MER and Covid-19) from 172 observational studies conducted in 16 countries and six continents, which were carried out until early May 2020.

No randomised controlled trial data was available on the subject, however, 44 comparative studies involving 25,697 patients, which were deemed to be relevant, were also selected by the researchers.