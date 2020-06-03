How Covid-19 is affecting health science students from rural areas

How has Covid-19 disrupted Umthombo’s work?

MacGregor says that before Covid-19, Umthombo students already faced significant challenges. “All our students come from no-fee, quintile one and two schools that are poorly resourced. By the time our students come into university, they have a lot of catching up to do. Language and study skills are a problem.”

To help them develop the skills to thrive in their new academic and social environment, each student has a mentor who gives them guidance and support.

“The biggest impact of Covid-19 has been the disruption of the academic programme at universities,” MacGregor says. “Our main intervention is to provide academic interim support to our students to help them navigate the university environment.”

How Covid-19 is affecting students

The uncertainty about the pandemic is causing students much stress and anxiety. “The academic programme has just started and now it’s been disrupted. We have students who are hoping to complete their qualification this year, and now they’re not sure if that’s going to happen. That brings a lot of uncertainty,” says MacGregor.

“They’ve had to leave university residence and campus Wi-Fi and go back home. Internet connection is poor, data is expensive and most of them don’t have resources such as laptops to access the material. They have to learn how to use a particular programme first before they can even start learning the content that they’re supposed to be accessing.”

MacGregor says while universities are making sure students can download relevant learning programmes for free, they still need to access the internet to supplement their learning, which costs money. “And then there’s also the cost of communication when a student might need to speak to a mentor. All of these factors are now working against them.”