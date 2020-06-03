Pod-based e-cigarettes may leave users more hooked on nicotine - study

New research has found that pod-based e-cigarettes such as JUUL may promote a greater dependence on nicotine than other types of e-cigarettes.

For the new study, researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, USA, along with Konkuk University in South Korea reviewed 35 articles that had investigated pod-based e-cigarettes, including analysing their product design, biological effects, marketing and social media messaging, who used the products and how they were perceived.

The team found that, although the pod-based e-cigarettes may contain lower levels of harmful ingredients than conventional tobacco cigarettes, there is no evidence that even lower levels are safe for younger users.

In addition, the team also found that the design of these particular e-cigarettes delivers nicotine more efficiently, giving users a high dose of nicotine in a low pH form. As this is less harsh than the higher pH nicotine found in most other e-cigarette brands, it encourages users to take deeper inhalation, which in turn could make them more dependent on nicotine than with other types of e-cigs.