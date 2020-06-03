Seeing people not wearing face masks is the new road rage. Here's how to deal with it

As flying into a "mask rage" may result in fisticuffs in your local supermarket — something to be avoided at the best of times — we asked Stoler for advice on how to ask someone to don a mask without getting their heckles up.

Here are her tips:

1. PAUSE, BREATHE AND BE CALM

When you see someone not wearing a mask, pause for a moment and assess the situation before taking action.

They might not being wearing a mask right now, but they may be taking a quick breather before putting one back on. We all know that wearing a mask is uncomfortable, and if you get claustrophobic at times you might need to take a breath.

If that's not the case, at least calm down before approaching the person.

2. PUT YOURSELF IN THEIR SHOES

Think: "If I wasn't wearing a mask, how would I want others to approach me?"

Your answer to this question can't be: " I would always be wearing a mask".

Let's say you weren’t - the reason doesn’t matter right now. If someone had to come up to you, would you want them to yell? Speak nicely? Have respect? Explain?