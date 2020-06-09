Think twice before pausing your medical aid cover

When your income has been slashed drastically or, in the worst-case scenario, dried up, deciding where to spend and where to save becomes critical. In circumstances such as retrenchment, or periods of reduced employment, it may seem like a quick-fix solution to take a break from your medical aid. But during a global pandemic you may want to think twice.

“In a health crisis such as the one South Africans are experiencing at present, it is important that they retain their health care cover,” says Damian McHugh, executive head of marketing and distribution at Momentum Health Solutions. “The peak of infections in SA is still ahead, so retaining cover for you and your family is critical.”

Lee Callakoppen, the principal officer of Bonitas Medical Fund, says a big factor to consider when it comes to Covid-19 medical care is comorbidities, or the coexistence of two or more diseases or disorders.

“The minister of health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, warned early on in the pandemic that SA has a significant burden of non-communicable diseases, or chronic conditions, with diabetes and hypertension topping the list,” says Callakoppen.

According to him, projections are still highly uncertain, but their actuarial team has estimated that 30% of Bonitas’s members are at risk of contracting Covid-19 based on comorbidities. They project that 20% of their members who contract Covid-19 will require hospitalisation and 5% will need treatment in ICU.

Making decisions

Before you make any important decisions, it might be worth considering what options are available to you; what your priorities are, and where you cannot afford to fall short. It is also advisable that you speak to your medical aid provider to find out what they can offer you.

Denelle Morais, Bestmed marketing and communications manager, says they are only able to offer members relief alternatives that are aligned with directives and approvals received from the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS). As such they are currently unable to offer their members payment holidays.

As a statutory body that regulates private health financing through medical schemes, the CMS has been very specific in terms of what financial relief options medical aids are allowed to offer their members during this time.

McHugh warns against cancelling your medical aid — even if your idea is for temporary relief until you get back on your feet. “In general, cancelling policies could result in them being re-underwritten when they rejoin. We would recommend members contact their respective schemes to opt for payment options first before cancelling their cover,” he says.

Levels of cover

You will also have to consider other terms and conditions that may be applicable once you want to reinstate your medical aid cover such as waiting periods, cover exclusion for existing medical conditions and late-joiner penalties.

“Buying down options could be risky, but it’s better than cancelling your option in totality. Some medical schemes may allow option changes, but a change in options does mean a change in the level of cover,” says McHugh. If you do decide to buy down, it’s important that you familiarise yourself with the terms and conditions associated with doing so.

Deon Kotzé, head of research & development for Discovery Health, says that current members should consider their initial reasons for joining a medical scheme in the first place. Generally, people decide to join a medical aid to reduce the financial burden of accessing private health care — either because they have a medical condition that requires treatment or because they are concerned about the costs of accessing private health care in the future.

“The duration of the Covid-19 pandemic is arguably a time when there is an elevated risk of requiring access to private health care,” says Kotze. “Unless there’s been a change in their health care needs, or their financial means to meet these health care needs without the assistance of a medical scheme, members should maintain their membership of the medical scheme, or at least reduce the cost of that membership.”