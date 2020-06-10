Higher education: SA's first medical cannabis academy launches

The first e-learning platform of its kind in SA, Cheeba is run in partnership with a similar US-based institution called Medical Marijuana 411.

We spoke to Birch to find out more.

Why has Cheeba decided to partner with Medical Marijuana 411?

America is way ahead of us in terms of the industry. On the medical side, they have doctors who have been working with cannabis for years, so there is already deep experience and a wide brain pool on the subject matter.

Rather than reinvent the wheel, we decided to partner with Medical Marijuana 411, who are the top online platform for medicinal cannabis education in the US, to ensure we are providing the most up-to-date and vetted information possible.

They have done some incredible work and worked with some of the top medical professionals in the industry to build their courses, so we really have top-quality content for our students.

We have, however, localised some of the content where necessary, as we also respect and understand that we are a different continent with our own frame of references and our own legislation.

Is access to the Cheeba platform free or is there a charge related?

Our webinars are free, as long as you have signed up on our website. Access to our edutainment channel, Craft Cannabis TV, is also free. For those who want more formalised training, our paid-for online courses facilitate this opportunity.