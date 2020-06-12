Having a 'good' vitamin D level may cut the risk of certain cancers - study

A new European review has found that having a good vitamin D level may be linked with a lower risk of certain cancers.

Carried out by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland and the Autonomous University of Madrid, the new review includes updated information on the molecular basis of vitamin D and how it may play a role in cancer prevention.

The article, which was published in the journal Seminars in Cancer Biology, says that studies which have looked into the effect of the vitamin on different types of cancers suggest that a 'good' vitamin D level, measured as the level of 25-hydroxyvitamin D in the blood, could be particularly beneficial for reducing the risk of colorectal cancer and blood cancers, such as leukemias and lymphomas. Low vitamin D status has also been linked with an increased risk of breast and prostate cancer.

Moreover, low vitamin D levels also appeared to be linked with a higher rate of cancer and a poorer prognosis. The researchers explain that vitamin D is important both for the functioning of blood cells and adult stem cells in rapidly regenerating tissues, such as colon or skin.