Exercising regularly, not smoking may lower your risk of Alzheimer's disease

New US research has found that following certain healthy lifestyle habits, such as not smoking and doing regular exercise, could substantially lower an individual's risk for Alzheimer's disease.

Carried out by researchers at Rush University Medical Center, the new study looked at 2,765 participants and gave them a score based on how well they adhered to five healthy lifestyle factors: doing at least 150 minutes per week of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity; not smoking; light-to-moderate alcohol consumption, following a high-quality, Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet (which combines the Mediterranean diet and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet); and how much they kept their mind active by engaging in cognitive activities.

The participants also underwent clinical assessments for Alzheimer's disease and were followed for a median of around six years.