Smokers who are good at maths may be more likely to kick the habit

New US research has found that smokers who are better at maths might be more likely to quit the habit than those who aren't so good with numbers.

Carried out by researchers at The Ohio State University, the new study looked at 696 adult smokers and asked them to complete a short, standardised test measuring their maths ability, also called numeracy, at the beginning of the study.

The participants were then shown eight different cigarette warning labels, four times each, which came with an image to elicit a high emotional response, such as a photo of a diseased lung, and a low emotional response, such as a cartoon gravestone.

The labels also came with some numerical information that gave the participants facts about the dangers of smoking, for example, “75.4% of smokers will die before the age of 85, compared to 53.7% of non-smokers.”