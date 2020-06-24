Wearing face masks, social distancing may prevent 'second Covid-19 wave': study

New Spanish research has found that maintaining the interventions implemented during the Covid-19 confinements, such as social distancing and wearing face masks, could help prevent a second wave of infections and the need for more lockdowns.

Carried out by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by the la Caixa Foundation, the new study made projections on how a second wave could be prevented based on a model that divides the people in a population into seven groups: susceptible, quarantined, exposed, infectious not detected, reported infectious and confined, recovered and dead.

The researchers applied their model to a range of countries including Spain, New Zealand, Japan, the United States, Indonesia, and Argentina, which had all dealt with and been affected by the virus differently.

The findings, published in Nature Human Behaviour, showed that the length of the first confinement will affect the timing and extent of any subsequent waves and suggested that lockdowns should remain in place for at least 60 days to prevent the epidemic growing as well as a second, larger wave within the next few months.