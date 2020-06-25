Snaps of men with cats give women paws for thought when online dating

Gents, if you’re looking to find love online, it might be best to leave your cat out of the picture — literally.

As much as you might adore your furry friend, featuring them in your profile pic could limit your chances of landing a date.

Researchers from Colorado State University and Boise State University in the US broke the catastrophic news earlier in June when they published the results of their study titled "Not the Cat’s Meow? The Impact of Posing with Cats on Female Perceptions of Male Dateability" in the journal Animals.

Previous research showed that women were more attracted to pet owners than non-pet owners, and viewed them to be more datable. Drawing on this, the researchers’ hypothesised that men who cuddled up with cats in photos would be more attractive to women than those who didn’t.