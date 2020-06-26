New study confirms 'cough, fever and fatigue' are the most common Covid-19 symptoms

A new large-scale review has confirmed some of the major symptoms associated with Covid-19, including a persistent cough, fever and loss of smell.

Carried out by researchers from the University of Leeds, UK along with four other universities, the new review is one of the biggest so far to investigate Covid-19 symptoms and included data from 148 separate studies.

In total, the researchers had access to data on 24,410 adult cases of Covid-19 in nine countries, including the UK, China and the USA, which enabled them to identify the common symptoms of the virus.

The findings, published in the online journal PLoS ONE, showed that the most common symptom of the virus was fever, which was found in 78 percent of Covid-19 cases.