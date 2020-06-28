Mental Health
12 new-age emojis to express a coronacoaster of emotions
For something that is only experienced internally, feelings are still a shared experience — and one that's sometimes easiest to express with emojis, writes Jessica Brodie
28 June 2020 - 00:03
The first time it happened to me was when I heard the word hiraeth. A Welsh word for a type of homesickness, it describes the longing for a place that no longer exists, or for visiting a much-loved place from your past.
It's one of those untranslatable feelings from another culture and it illuminated my internal landscape perfectly, encapsulating all the things that were melancholy and glorious about moving out of home in my 20s...
