Yes, hands-on healing treatments can be done online, says therapist

Bodywork practitioner Jani Roodt explains how she's modified her techniques for the 'no-touch' Covid world

These winds of change are blowing us in ambiguous directions, leaving us no option but to surrender. Many of us with careers that rely on real-world contact find ourselves at the mercy of this theoretically hands-free pandemic. But, like the changing winds, we must shift our approach to survive an unforeseeable future.



Just a short while ago, life was filled with an abundance of healing options. Most people thought nothing of booking an appointment to relieve lower back pain, neck ache or address general feelings of life stress. These sessions were personal and intimate; bodywork techniques, such as massage and reflexology, rely on the magic of a skilled pair of hands...