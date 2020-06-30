'People who think bias is no longer an issue are, ironically, key drivers of bias'

In the study, published in the journal Science Advances, 254 managers of both genders were given identical performance reviews of a junior vet.

The only difference was that 122 were randomly assigned a male name "Mark" and 132 the name "Elizabeth".

Given a range of questions and scenarios, managers judged "Mark" to be more competent.

They also recommended a salary that was on average eight percent higher than those who assessed "Elizabeth" — a figure that the report said "closely mirrors" the actual gender pay gap in the profession.

The male vet was also more likely to be put forward as a potential candidate for promotion.

Researchers then asked the managers whether they agreed that gender discrimination was no longer an issue.

The study, which was led by the University of Exeter and supported by the British Veterinary Association (BVA), found that the belief that bias was a thing of the past was a key factor in those who rated the male vet more highly.