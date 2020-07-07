Five simple steps to stop your pandemic stress from spiralling out of control

Lockdown has been wreaking havoc with our collective mental health. We’ve been cooped up inside for the better part of half a year and now and when they’re deciding to let us out, Covid-19 infection rates are skyrocketing.

Even worse, some of our kids are going back to school while experts talk about us heading into the worst part of the coronavirus storm.

In short, we’re probably all feeling a little frazzled and looking for ways to manage our mental health.

Cue mental health start-up Vimbo Health, which has formulated a simple five-step plan to help you keep a handle on things in these unsettling times. Co-founder Sherrie Steyn elaborates:

1. KEEP A ROUTINE

Doing familiar tasks creates a sense of control and lowers uncertainty. A daily routine that involves eating and sleeping at regular times, maintaining a healthy diet and exercise, is essential to controlling anxiety. Your physical health and immune system will of course benefit as well.