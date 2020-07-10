Pregnant women can pass Covid-19 to their unborn babies — new study

On the other hand, a University of California finding from a mass testing campaign that used PCR and antibody tests on about 4,000 people regardless of symptoms, has found that 53% of patients were asymptomatic at the time of testing and 42% remained so.

The study also found that viral loads of Covid-19 virus in nasopharyngeal swabs were as high among those who were asymptomatic early on in infection as among symptomatic individuals. Researchers also established multiple strains of the virus in the same area, suggestive of multiple introductions of the virus over time.

On Friday (July 10) more research on Covid-19 is expected to emerge, including promising data on new treatments, as the first Covid-19 Conference — the world’s first abstract-driven scientific meeting dedicated to the global pandemic — launches as the Aids meeting is coming to an end.

Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease expert and director of the US’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, described Covid-19 as every epidemiologist’s “worst nightmare” that has brought the globe to a standstill.

“As an infectious disease person I've often been asked over the years what is the worst nightmare that a public health official could have, and what are the things that we fear the most. And the answer has been consistent among me and my colleagues. It would be the emergence of a respiratory illness that is highly transmissible, that has significant degree of going from person to person, and that has significance of morbidity and mortality.

“As a matter of fact, unfortunately for our planet, that's exactly where we are right now.”

But Fauci said with more than 100 vaccine trials at different stages of development across the world, there was hope that the virus could be defeated. “We hope that we have an answer to the safety and efficacy within the period of this year so that by the end of this year or beginning of 2021, if we are successful, we might have a vaccine that's available,” he said.