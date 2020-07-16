Counting Covid-19’s cost on other health issues in SA

The joint UN programme on HIV and Aids, UNAids, has painted a bleak picture of what could happen if Sub-Saharan Africa fails to put measures in place to ensure that patients do not default on treatment. In May, the organisation released a modelling exercise which estimates that if there were to be any interruptions to health care services and the supply of HIV treatment for six months in Sub-Saharan Africa, there could be more than half a million extra deaths from Aids-related illnesses, including TB, over the following year.

During a social cluster briefing on July 13, minister of health Zweli Mkhize acknowledged that there had been a reduction in the number of people who accessed basic health services, such as testing for HIV or TB. “We need to get that corrected because we are going to live with this infection [Covid-19] for a longer time. We also know that the other diseases are still as important and still cause morbidity or death if they are not controlled,” he said.

Mkhize stressed how important it is that patients who need to go to any health facility for services not related to Covid-19 continue to do so. He said hospitals and clinics have a strategy that separates patients with flu-like symptoms from the rest, and encouraged patients to collect their long-term prescriptions as this can limit their need to move around and expose themselves to Covid-19.

Women and mothers affected

Out of 3,140 women who participated in the survey, the majority visited a health facility in June. However, 16% of women reported that the last time they had visited a health facility was in April. This indicates that there was a two-month interval in receiving health care. In this case, the fear of contracting Covid-19 was the main reason women did not access health care for themselves or their infants.

The survey estimates that there is a 56% decrease in health care for mothers who participated in the survey.

The authors of one of the research papers, Ronelle Burger, Lungiswa Nkonki, Russell Rensburg, Anja Smith and Cari van Schalkwyk, calculated that women who did not access health care owing to the fear of Covid-19 could have done so if there was no pandemic.

“It may be an overestimate because it is not clear whether all of the women who cite coronavirus fears would have visited the clinic under more normal circumstances. But, on the other hand, some of the other cited constraints such as transport problems may also have been affected by the lockdown and the reduced levels of economic activity during these months,” the authors say.